#2019PresidentialElection/ 146 electoral incidents reported since start of voting, over 70 unconfirmed

vot alegeri

A number of 146 notifications regarding electoral events have been registered since the opening of polling stations, but over 70 of them have not been confirmed, Monica Dajbog, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on Sunday.

Most reports of electoral incidents were recorded in the county of Dolj - 18 events, Bucharest - 15, Giurgiu County - 13, Arges County - 9 and in the counties of Dambovita and Vrancea - 8 each, said Monica Dajbog. She added that police officers are investigating several cases in which voters posted on social networks photos with the ballot.

