#2019PresidentialElection/ 96 complaints regarding vote-related offenses, 32 thereof not confirmed

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
alegeri tur II prezidentiale 24 11 2019

A total of 96 complaints about possible vote-related offenses have been registered so far, but 32 thereof have not been confirmed by checks, spokesperson of the Ministry of the Interior Monica Dajbog announced on Sunday.

"The complaints refer to the continuation of electoral propaganda, the breach of the vote confidentiality, the lack of ballot papers, the so-called electoral bussing, advising voters how to cast their ballots, the sale and consumption of alcohol in the polling station's off-limits area. As many as 15 sanctions have been applied, of which 11 written warnings and four fines worth a total of 4,500 lei," said Dajbog.

AGERPRES(

