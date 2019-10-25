2019PresidentialElection/Barna says to prioritise multiannual political defence agreement

Presidential candidate of the Save Romania Union -PLUS (USR-PLUS) Alliance Dan Barna said in Zalau on Friday, the Day of the Romanian Army, that if he becomes president, one of his priorities will be to conclude a multiannual political agreement on defence.

"Today is a special day; it is the Day of the Romanian Army. I want express my full consideration for each soldier, from privates to generals serving with the Romanian Army. The first priority of my programme for the presidency of Romania regarding defence is a multiannual political defence agreement and the transposition of strategic decisions taken in the field of security policy. I picture such agreement as a priority for our predictability as a NATO member. The fact that Romania has a respected position inside NATO is due to the Romanian Army," Barna told a news conference.He added that the defence industry must be revitalised, in the context of our position in NATO, for Romania to be a credible NATO partner in Eastern Europe.Also, the USR leader said that in terms of military career, predictable safety for both soldiers and their families is important."That's why I picture that as an integrated legislative package that ensures the safety of the military career," Barna concluded.