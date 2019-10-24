2019Presidentialelection/ Dan Barna: Good chances for this gov't to be invested

The new government has good chances to be invested, Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna, the USR PLUS candidate for the Romanian Presidency, said in (northwest) Oradea on Thursday.

"It is a challenge for the prime minister-designate to obtain the support for this government. Especially since Ponta [PRO Romania leader] confirms once again that he is in fact the supporter of the Dancila government and wants Mrs Dacila to further stay. And, in this context, it is a challenge to be able to find the 20 or 8 votes, if he convinces PMP, to get the majority. I consider however, that the chances are good for this government to be invested," Dan Barna told AGERPRES on Thursday.The presidential candidate of the USR PLUS alliance stated in a press conference that he expects from the Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban during the day the complete list of the cabinet."Depending on the final composition of the cabinet it will be our decision, we hope, to support the investiture of this government, but this support is clearly conditioned by the principle we also have in the political protocol agreed with the prime minister-designate by which the members of the government must not have issues related to integrity, plagiarism or collaborators of the Securitate [communist secret police]. We are very firm in relation to these criteria regarding the integrity of the government's composition. We will see during this day what are the final decisions of the prime minister," Barna said.In his campaign for the presidential elections, Dan Barna also had a meeting with a group of Bihor doctors. He said, in a press conference, that health reform is an important goal in his program. Dan Barna believes that a new health law is needed, as well as a national strategy for medical human resources.