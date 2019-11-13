2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: A lot can be done over next year, but CVM will not be eliminated, in my opinion

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that much can be done over the next year, but in his opinion, the Mechanism for Cooperation and Verification (CVM) will not be eliminated.

"In the next year, a lot can be done, but the Mechanism [the CVM] will not be eliminated in my opinion. We are not the only ones, the Bulgarians are with the CVM and the decision to eliminate the CVM is one that everyone has to acquiesce to. There can rather be a discussion on why the Commission accepted to declare that Bulgaria has fulfilled all the requests, for Romania we know why a report was given as it was, with a catastrophic government, evidently anti-justice, clearly politicizing justice. Who was expecting to have a better report? But things can be corrected, not easily, it will be difficult, but already the new Minister of Justice, Mr. Catalin Predoiu, has started with his team and will find out, step by step, what must be done to get to say, "Okay, you have requested me this, that's what I have done. It's good. Thank you. We're moving on to another stage," Iohannis told a press conference organized at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters.

He admitted that he "didn't like it" that the European Commission is making a "gross differentiation" between Romania and Bulgaria.