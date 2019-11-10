2019PresidentialElection/ Iohannis: PNL, USR PLUS, PMP, UDMR must start working together

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential elections, Klaus Iohannis, the current head of state, declared that the war with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has not ended, calling on the Romanians to also come to vote in the runoff of the presidential elections.

He pointed out that PNL, the USR PLUS Alliance, PMP and UDMR need to start working together.

"A special appreciation for the work of the new Liberal Government under the leadership of Ludovic [Orban] today. In the country and abroad, the vote took place in a perfect, impeccable order, but the war with the PSD has not ended. We still have a fight, one more step in two weeks. (...) I remind USR PLUS voters, who have supported a very good candidate today, what we have in common - the belief that the rule of law and the European good are the pillars of Romania's long-term development and I call on them to build together this future we want. To those from the PMP I say: come to the vote. Now we can make together the educated Romania that I also wish for. The war with PSD is not over, but we are in the position where we must start working together, we, PNL, USR PLUS, PMP, UDMR, who want a normal Romania. Dear Romanians, come to vote for a normal Romania!" said Iohannis, at PNL headquarters, after the announcement of the exit-polls.

He also said that defeating PSD does not mean that left-wing voters will be ignored or forgotten.

"They want what all the Romanians want from those leading the country: public money used correctly for schools, hospitals, motorways, stable pensions and institutions in the service of the citizen, fair laws, observed by all," Iohannis added.