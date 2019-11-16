2019PresidentialElection/ Liberal Alina Gorghiu advises caution against fake news circulated by PSD

Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu told an electoral meeting in Bistrita with incumbent President and second-term hopeful Klaus Iohannis, that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) "is the fake news party" and that the Liberals must be on the watch until November 24, to debunk the lies circulated by the Social Democrats about Iohannis and the PNL government.

"Mr. President Klaus Iohannis is the best candidate, but we must take this election very seriously. We are obliged to be responsible, to be on guard, because the PSD, this monstrous party, is extraordinarily good at conducting dirty election campaigns. You must know one thing: they have repeated all the lies they used in the presidential campaign five years ago, ten times multiplied. They told us every day and they will keep telling us until November 24 about how the PNL and the Liberal government will cut wages and pensions. But we know the truth: the PNL is dealing with serious things and governs seriously, it does not cut pensions or wages, it does not raise taxes and dues. We are doing nothing of what could drive Romania into the grim area the PSD has brought it to in the last three years," Gorghiu said.

She also termed the PSD as a "fake news party", considering the type of campaign they promote.

"What PSD does is called fake news. PSD is the fake news party, and we are required to debunk any reality distorting message you hear, that falsifies what the PNL and the PNL candidate do," she underscored.

Gorghiu also called on Klaus Iohannis's supporters to turn out to vote in numbers as high as possible in the second round of the presidential election, to provide the President the legitimacy he needs to implement his projects.

"Do you know what the most dangerous thing is that could happen in this campaign, until November 24? That everyone who looks at us or most of those who follow the PNL message say 'you have a very good, a great candidate, but Klaus Iohannis will get elected anyway, Viorica Dancila is weak anyway and doesn't stand a chance' and not turn out to vote. This is the biggest danger for the normal Romania we all want, because all those who will stay home should know that not coming to the polls is indirectly a vote for the PSD. We need a record high mobilization, because the future President of Romania needs an extraordinarily broad legitimacy in order to rebuild Romania we all want," Gorghiu explained.

Klaus Iohannis participated this Saturday in an election meeting with about 2,000 supporters in Bistrita city's Multipurpose Hall.

AGERPRES