2019PresidentialElection/Ludovic Orban: We will win presidential elections in every locality in Western Romania

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban, who paid a visit to Timisoara on Sunday, asked Liberals in the Western part of the country to win the elections in every locality, as PNL has the best candidate and the best team.

"I ask you not just to win in every county, but to win in every locality in the four counties in the Western region of the country, for we do have a candidate, we do have Klaus Iohannis, we do have our sensational organisations and a wonderful team, so that we must win for Romania and for every Romanian. And also because we have the best candidate for presidency and the strongest, most competitive, honest political team in Romania," Orban told the more than 3,000 Liberals attending the regional meeting of the PNL organisations in the Western region of the country.The PNL leader remarked the fact that 30 years after the Revolution it's time to end the transition and it's time that Romanians find out who were the shooters and who was guilty for the more than 1,000 people killed during the 1989 Revolution, as well as who was guilty of organising the Mineriads [series of violent demonstrations by Jiu Valley miners in Bucharest during the 1990s - editor's note], while also warning those who believe they could keep the "August 10, 2018" file secret are wrong.The PNL chairman has said he is certain democracy will win in Romania for good, for the political force to rule the country next respects freedom, every citizen's rights, human dignity, treasures every man and woman and can assure every Romanian that he/she will be free and able to succeed in life here, in Romania.