2019PresidentialElection/STS: 1,600 employees provide technical assistance for computer operators and presidents of polling stations

Over 1,600 employees of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) provide technical assistance for computer operators and presidents of polling stations in the country and abroad, as well as the operational intervention, informs STS, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Sunday.

There are 41 call centers, one in each county in the country and one for Bucharest - Ilfov and abroad, which operate 24 hours a day, the cited source mentioned.

STS staff provides the technical assistance for the use of the equipment in the polling stations and advises computer operators on the use of tablets and the application to verify voting rights.

The STS First Deputy Director, Brigadier General Ionel-Sorin Balan, said that since 2016 and so far the Service has trained over 50,000 people, and in the last two months, for this electoral process, over 9,000.

"For the polling stations abroad, the novelty is the signature taken in digital format, which supports the computer-operators and voters. The digital signature reduces the time of taking and verifying the voters' data, so that the whole operation lasts less than at the previous electoral processes. At the same time, in the polling stations we provide voice and data equipment. We are ready to provide assistance through the Call Center and through the Operational Intervention Centers, wherever necessary, the teams can arrive within 45 minutes at the most, anywhere in the country," he said.

Taking the calls is thus configured so that the caller can make notifications regarding the multiple vote (the Interior Ministry, MAI) or can request technical assistance on the computer and communications system (STS), concerning the electoral operations (Permanent Electoral Authority - AEP, Central Electoral Bureau - BEC) or the filling in of the minutes (the National Institute of Statistics - INS) .

In Bucharest - Ilfov, the Call Center is operational as of November 5, at 22:00 hrs, with the beginning of the mail vote, and will run until November 11, when the last polling station is closed.

According to the release, at the end of this week, election analysts from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe met with STS representatives to discuss the role and duties of the institution in the electoral process. The STS specialists presented their information systems and applications developed for the smooth running of the presidential elections and advised the analysts to use the tablet to find out how the vote abroad is being carried out.