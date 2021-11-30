2021 Romfilatelia Christmas stamps show Bucur Ciobanul Church icons of Theotokos

Special stamps have been issued by Romfilatelia for Christmas this year, with the design telling the story of the Nativity of the Lord painted at the beginning of the eighteenth century by the iconographer Ioan.

The stamps see Virgin Mary cradling the newborn Jesus in the iconostasis of Bucur Ciobanul Church in Bucharest that dates back to 1704-1705.

The stamp of the imperforated souvenir sheet reproduces the image of the Mother of God with Baby Jesus, dating back to 1704, which was donated to the church in 1938, on the re-consecration of the church marking on the Nativity of St. John the Baptist.

Romfilatelia released the stamps at post offices nationwide on November 19.

The images are framed in a golden metallic border. The word “Crăciun 2021” (Christmas) appears in white lettering across the side.

“Christmas marks a great celebration of Christianity. On this day we celebrate the birth of the Saviour Jesus Christ and the fulfilment of the promises that God initially made to humankind in the garden of Eden and then through the prophets of the Old Testament to send the Messiah, the Anointed One, who would save the world from the bondage of sin and death,” Romfilatelia wrote in its description of the stamp issue.

Romfilatelia thanked His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel, the Archdiocese of Bucharest, Radu Voda Monastery and Bucur Ciobanul Church in Bucharest for “the support granted in the accomplishment of this postage stamps issue.”