2022 State Budget Law, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday has promulgated the Law on the State Budget and the Law on the State Social Insurance Budget for the year 2022.

The state budget and state social insurance budget laws for next year were adopted on December 23 by plenary sitting of Parliament, Agerpres.ro informs.

Save Romania Union (USR) submitted to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Friday a notification of unconstitutionality of the state budget law for 2022, but CCR rejected the notification, ruling that the law is constitutional.