2022 to be 'Year of Smaranda Braescu', by decision of Chamber of Deputies

The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday a draft initiated by PM Nicolae Ciuca, as PNL (National Liberal Party) senator, which provides for the establishment of the year 2022 as "Year of Smaranda Braescu", to celebrating 90 years since pilot Smaranda Braescu set the absolute world record in skydiving.

The draft also proposes that on the dates of May 19 and October 2, the central and local authorities, as well as public culture institutions nationwide and abroad, in collaboration with non-government organizations, to organize and carry out programs and cultural and sports events. Furthermore, the local and central public authorities can materially or logistically support the organization and carrying out the programs and organized events, within the available funds.

The draft was debated on Monday in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies.

During the debate, the chairman of the Culture committee, Iulian Bulai (USR, Save Romania Union), criticized the draft, saying that this shows "just how far legislative populism can go".

The leader of AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians) deputies, George Simion, declared that AUR will vote this draft law "that is very dear to the Prime Minister", mentioning that it is a good draft law, because "Smaranda Braescu was a heroine of the Romanian people, killed and convicted by the Soviet justice, a heroine that needs to be properly honored".

The Chamber of Deputies is a decisional forum for this draft law, Agerpres informs.