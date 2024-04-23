2024 Olympics: Former fencer Ana-Maria Branza to act as Olympic torchbearer upon flame's arrival in Marseille

Former fencing ace Ana-Maria Branza, Olympic champion in the team event and two-time individual silver medalist, will act as an Olympic torchbearer upon the flame's arrival to France, alongside other EU athletes, in a ceremony that will take place in Marseille on May 9, the French ambassador in Bucharest Nicolas Warnery announced on Tuesday.

"With less than 100 days to go to the start of the Paris Olympic Games, it gives me great pleasure to be your host here, at the Residence of France, to talk ongoing preparations ahead of the big event, and specifically two very important aspects. The first refers to the first grand public celebration of the Games, specifically the arrival of the Olympic flame in Marseilles. According to tradition, the Olympic flame was lit from the sun's rays, during an April 16 ceremony in the Olympia sanctuary in Greece, the cradle of the ancient Olympic Games. Then the flame was taken to Athens to board the three-masted boat Belem, and it will cross the Mediterranean Sea headed for Marseille, where it will arrive on May 8. On May 9, Europe Day, the Olympic flame will cross Marseille in a grand popular celebration, carried by athletes from the 27 countries of the European Union who will participate in a special Olympic torch relay. Romania will be represented by fencing Olympic champion and multiple world champion Ana-Maria Branza, a marvelous Romanian athlete," Nicolas Warnery told the event held at the French Embassy.

Ana-Maria Branza, now an advisor to the president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee Mihai Covaliu, said that she is just as overwhelmed with emotion as when she used to compete.

"Up until now I was talking about an athlete's emotions before the Olympic Games, now I am officially qualified. Emotions are just as high, maybe even higher. To be included in this project at the moment the Games are coming back to Europe is something exceptional and I am grateful to the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee for giving me this opportunity to be in Marseille, alongside sportspeople from all European countries, to carry the Olympic flame. What I have learned in the last two years is that you experience emotions much more intensely from the sidelines than when you are directly involved," said the former fencer.

President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee Mihai Covaliu thanked the French people for the efforts made in organizing the Olympic Games in Paris.

"Speaking about the Olympic flame and its journey to Paris, I must tell you that I had the honor of participating on April 16 in Greece in the Olympia ceremony, where the Olympic flame was lit. It was an emotion-laden moment. (...) We are looking forward to the start of the Olympic Games, to enjoy first of all an extraordinary opening ceremony on the Seine, as never seen before. The Romanian athletes are prepared for the Paris Olympics and we hope that we'll have the joy of winning as many medals as possible in the French capital. We thank the French people for their organization efforts, we know it's not easy, but for the biggest competition on the planet it will be a celebration," said Covaliu.

Romania's Olympic lineup so far counts 79 athletes in track and field, swimming, boxing, kayak-canoeing, rowing, artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics, water polo, table tennis, and wrestling.