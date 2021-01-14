23 M lei worth projects signed under OPHR 2014-2020 until end of last year

A number of 1,816 financing contracts were signed by the end of last year through the Operational Programme Human Resources Development 2014-2020, 1,793 projects of which were also contracted, amounting to 22.9 billion lei, according to centralized information provided by the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE).

Of the amount of almost 23 billion lei, 19.3 billion lei were from the EU.

According to MIPE, the payments made to the beneficiaries of this Operational Programme amounted to approximately 10.6 billion lei.Out of the total number of contracted projects, 428 have been completed and another 1,365 are ongoing.