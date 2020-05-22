2.3 million people from disadvantaged groups will be granted protective masks by gov't decision

The government has approved the granting of protection masks for 2.3 million people from disadvantaged categories, Health Minister Nelu Tataru announced on Thursday night, at the end of the gov't meeting.

"We have adopted today in the government meeting an emergency ordinance on the granting, by the Ministry of Health, through the Public Health Directorates, to the local authorities, of the necessary number of protection masks for families and disadvantaged persons within the range of administrative-territorial units. In this respect, protection masks have been approved for 2.3 million people from disadvantaged categories," Nelu Tataru said.He stated that 50 protection masks each will be granted to persons in disadvantaged categories for a period of two months.The Minister also mentioned that the budget of the Ministry of Health will be supplemented by 230 million lei for the purchase of these protection masks.