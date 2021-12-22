24,983 persons innoculated in past 24 hrs against COVID-19

As many as 24,983 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 6,459 represent the first dose, 5,029 - the second dose and 13,495 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) reported on Wednesday.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, as of December 27, 2020, 15,710,637 doses of the vaccine have been administered for 7,909,767 people, 7,763,161, receiving the full scheme and 1,943,278 immunizing themselves with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, 13 adverse reactions, five of local type and eight of whole-body type have been recorded.

Per all, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,664 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,144 local and 17,520 whole-body.AGERPRES