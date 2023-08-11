250 French, Luxembourgian soldiers of NATO Battle Group in Romania to participate in DEPLOYEX

Approximately 250 French and Luxembourgian soldiers and 65 pieces of defence hardware from the NATO Battle Group in Romania will participate, August 14- 18, in the DEPLOYEX exercise at the Babadag shooting range, the Defence Ministry (MApN) reported on Friday.

The deployment of the troops and hardware will take place on Monday, and the purpose of the DEPLOYEX is practising rapid deployment of troops and hardware belonging to the Battle Group.

The exercise is also said to contribute to improving the interoperability of the forces inside the NATO Battle Group, being a continuation of the training sequences carried out previously at Cincu.

The NATO Battle Group contributes to an increase in Romania's defence co-operation with the participating countries - France, the Netherlands and Belgium (by rotation) - as well as with Luxembourg and, implicitly, to the consolidation of NATO security on the eastern flank.

Co-operation with strategic partners and the existence of relevant combat structures on the national soil contribute to an increase in the defence and deterrence posture amid the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Black Sea region, according to MApN.