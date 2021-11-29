254 ICU beds left for COVID-19 patients; 1,203 occupied nationwide

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus information task force, announced on Monday that there were 254 beds available at the intensive care units in Romania for COVID-19 patients other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, agerpres reports.

According to data in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,630 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide on Thursday. In Bucharest, 378 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are approved by the Public Health Directorate (DSP).

Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 78 ICU beds for patients infected with the novel coronavirus. These beds are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.1,203 ICU beds are occupied nationwide.