269 people with COVID-19 in ICU; hospitalized persons - 1,938

A number of 1,938 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 269 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday.

In Romania, 6,567 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 1,956 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,842 people are in quarantine at home and 47 people are in institutionalized quarantine.In the last 24 hours, 595 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112.