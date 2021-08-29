 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

269 people with COVID-19 in ICU; hospitalized persons - 1,938

Agerpres
pat spital gol

A number of 1,938 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalized in the specialized health units, out of whom 269 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Sunday.

In Romania, 6,567 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are in isolation at home and 1,956 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 53,842 people are in quarantine at home and 47 people are in institutionalized quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 595 calls were registered to the unique emergency number 112.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.