26,974 students, preschoolers test positive for COVID-19 in Romania; 108 schools online

As many as 26,974 schoolers and preschoolers making up 0.93% of the total are infected with the novel coronavirus, and 108 schools are providing remote teaching, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

"As of Friday, January 28, 2022, at national level, 108 schools (0.61% of the total number) and 3,576 classes/groups (2.6% of the total number) were providing remote teaching. ( ...) 26,974 schoolers/preschoolers (0.93% of the total number) tested positive for COVID-19," the ministry mentions, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, 7,307 pre-university educational workers (2.7% of the total number) were infected with the novel coronavirus.

