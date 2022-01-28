26,974 students, preschoolers test positive for COVID-19 in Romania; 108 schools online

As many as 26,974 schoolers and preschoolers making up 0.93% of the total are infected with the novel coronavirus, and 108 schools are providing remote teaching, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.

Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, 7,307 pre-university educational workers (2.7% of the total number) were infected with the novel coronavirus.