27 migrants from six countries, caught at border hidden in two trucks

F. P.
Vama Nadlac

The border policemen of Arad County caught, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, 27 migrants from six countries that tried crossing the border hidden in two trucks, loaded with furniture and pallets.

During checks on a truck in the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, 16 migrants were discovered. The driver was a 29-year-old Romanian citizen transporting furniture to Italy.

"Border policemen established the fact that there were ten citizens from Bangladesh, three citizens from India, one citizen from Pakistan, one citizen from Palestine and one from Eritrea, with ages between 17 and 47 years old. They intended to reach a state in the Schengen Area fraudulently," informs the Arad Border Police.

A while later, at the same border crossing point, another 11 migrants were discovered, hidden in a truck loaded with pallets, driven by a 35-year-old Romanian citizen towards Germany. The migrants were from Turkey and India and have ages between 22 and 30 years old.

In both cases, border policemen are conducting investigations for the attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border and for migrant trafficking. AGERPRES

