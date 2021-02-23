28 immigrants caught while trying to illegally cross Hungarian border

The western Arad border police have found, within the last 24 hours, 28 immigrants who were trying to illegally get out of Romania, hidden in trucks or walking in the field, all being from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia, according to AGERPRES.

In a truck driven by a Romanian, verified at the Nadlac II Border Crossing, there were six immigrants found. They were hidden among the soda packaging, which was being transported to the Netherlands, according to a press release sent on Tuesday by the Arad Border Point Police. The immigrants are from Afghanistan, with ages between 16 and 21 and are asylum seekers.

At the same border point, the police have searched two trucks which were being driven by a Bulgarian and an Ukrainian, which were transporting metallic groupings, boilers and glasses for companies in Germany and France. Among the goods there were 14 people from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia, with ages between 15 and 23.

Tuesday morning, in the vicinity of the city of Nadlac, a Police crew noticed, at approximately 100 meters from the border line, eight people who were going on foot.

"Because these people could not justify their presence in the area, they were taken to the Check Point headquarters for further verification. After being checked, it was established that they are 6 citizens from Afghanistan, aged between 15 and 20 and two citizens from Pakistan, aged 21, and 24, respectively," according to the press release.

According to the Arad Border Police, the number of immigrants that are trying to cross the border in order to reach other European countries has gone up. Furthermore, in 2020, the number was 2.5 times higher than the previous year. 2,011 people were apprehended, from 945 in 2019, half of them being hidden in freight trucks which were trying to reach the Schengen Area.