28 migrants found crowded in a bus, other five on field, at border with Hungary

The Arad border police have discovered 33 migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, who tried to illegally cross the border, 28 of them having been found crowded in a bus and other five on the field, according to AGERPRES.

The policemen checked a microbus while trying to exit the country through the Nadlac II Border Check Point (PTF) driven by a Turkish citizen of 46, who was supposed to transport, according to the documents, metal work to Poland. However, the policemen found 28 migrants from Iraq and Syria inside the car, three of them minors.

According to a press release sent by the Arad Border Police, the migrants stated they wanted to reach Western Europe. They will be investigated for attempted illegal crossing of the state border, while the Turkish driver will be investigated for migrant smuggling.

Close to the Pecica town, the border policemen also found five migrants from Afghanistan, aged between 17 and 26 years old, who were crossing a field, walking towards the state border. They also stated they wanted to reach Western Europe and they are now investigated for attempted illegal crossing of the state border.