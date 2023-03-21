28 persons from Egypt, Bangladesh found at western border hidden in truck

Authorities at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point apprehended 28 people from Bangladesh and Egypt who tried to illegally cross the border in Hungary, hidden in a truck carrying pallets.

The a 42-year-old Ukrainian driver was going to Austria.

"During the verifications, our colleagues have established that the persons are citizens of Bangladesh and Egypt, aged between 19 and 40 years," the Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday.

The migrants entered Romania legally on the basis of their personal documents.

The Ukrainian truck driver is being investigated for smuggling migrants, and people hidden in the truck are being investigated for attempted fraudulent crossing of the state border.AGERPRES