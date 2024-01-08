284,700 travelers, including more than 7,000 Ukrainians, enter Romania on Jan 7

As many as 284,700 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 71.250 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Sunday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.

As many as 107,600 travelers, including 7,305 Ukrainian nationals, entered Romania on January 7, the IGPF said.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 37 illegal acts (26 crimes and 11 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods is in excess of RON 510,250.

Fines worth over RON 6,600 were also issued.

11 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 24 Romanian citizens were also not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.