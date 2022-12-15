29 migrants found hiding in a truck loaded with furniture at western border

The authorities at the western Nadlac II Border Crossing Point caught 29 migrants from different countries who tried to illegally cross the border into Hungary, hidden in a truck loaded with furniture.

The truck was driven by a Turkish citizen, who was transporting goods from his country to France.

"Following the detailed control of the means of transportation, 29 foreign citizens, most of them asylum seekers in our country, were discovered in the cargo compartment. The persons in question were taken to the headquarters of the border police sector for investigations. During the checks, our colleagues established that the persons are citizens of Turkey, Syria and Iraq and they intended to cross illegally in a state in Western Europe," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.

The police are investigating for attempted illegal crossing of the state border, in the case of migrants, and migrant trafficking, in the case of the Turkish driver.