3 out of 4 employees want to change their job in 2023 (bestjobs platform)

Three out of four employees (74%) want to change jobs in 2023, with more than half of them justifying that they will have to take on more tasks if the teams are reduced, according to a survey carried out by the recruitment platform BestJobs.

Another 17% are afraid that their income will decrease, 9% are afraid that they will reach burnout and the same number are worried that the employer will force a complete return to the office.

According to BestJobs, in order to maintain their lifestyle in 2023, 75% of survey respondents say they would need a salary increase. At the same time, 37% want more opportunities to advance in their career, and 35% expect more extra-salary benefits.

About 20% want to receive more support from the employer to ensure a balance between personal and professional life, while 26% want more appreciation from the employer. Last but not least, over 15% want to benefit from a flexible work schedule in 2023 and just as many want to have the possibility to work remotely.

Currently, the list of the most important extra-salary benefits that employees want to receive from their employer includes more paid vacation days (37%), flexible schedule (35%), the possibility to work from home (35%), subscription to private medical clinics (28%), specialized courses and trainings (approximately 28%) and optional private pension (over 25%).

According to the cited survey, 59% of the candidates prefer a private company as an employer, while 32% would go to a state institution. Regarding the type of job they want, 77% want to work full-time, for an employer that offers them job security, while almost 10% want to be independent contractors/freelancers, so they can choose when and for whom to work and thus be able to manage their time better.

In the event of looking for a new job, the most important criteria targeted by the candidates are the salary (over 80%), the work environment (approximately 40%), the workload (almost 22%) and the size of the company and implicitly its potential to withstand an economic crisis (over 21%).AGERPRES

