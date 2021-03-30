30 migrants caught trying to frauduously cross border with Hungary

The Arad border police caught 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Morocco and Pakistan in the past 24 hours trying to cross the border illegally in Hungary, hiding in trucks or walking to the neighbouring country, according to AGERPRES.

While a truck driven by a Turkish citizen was being checked at the Nadlac I Border Crossing Point (PTF), the authorities discovered nine strangers in the trailer.

The Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday that the driver was transporting car parts on the route Turkey - Norway, and eight of the foreigners are migrants from Afghanistan, aged between 16 and 18, while the ninth is from Pakistan, 18. All are asylum seekers in Romania.

In PTF Nadlac II, border guards carried out detailed checks on four trucks, driven by two Bulgarians, a Turkish and a Greek. Drivers carrying industrial machinery, glass wool rolls and car parts to companies in the UK, Germany and Belgium, but 19 migrants from Afghanistan, aged between 16 and 29, were found in trailers, seeking asylum in Romania.

Also in Nadlac II, near the terminal for freight transport, about 50 metres from the border with Hungary, the authorities caught two men trying to cross the border into the neighbouring country. Following the research, it was established that they are from Morocco, 28 and 35 years old.

In all cases, the border police is conducting investigations.