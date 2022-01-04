31,000 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 8,004 as first-time recipients

As many as 31,000 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Tuesday.

As many as 8,004 people were given the first shot, 5,208 received the second shot, and 17,788 the third booster dose.

According to CNCAV, 15,912,685 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,957,793 persons of whom 7,844,266 received the complete vaccination scheme and 2,046,563 were given the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, nine persons experienced side effects - all whole-body reactions.

As many as 19,735 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,153 local and 17,582 systemic side effects.