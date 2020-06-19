320 new SARS-CoV-2 cases take total to 23,400, 11 deaths in last 24 hours

Another 11 deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours, with the total number of those who died due to COVID-19 reaching 1,484, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday.

It is about 6 men and 5 women, aged between 50 and over 80 years, and 10 of the deaths are patients who had comorbidities. No comorbidities were reported for one death.

The GCS adds that another 320 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 23,400 cases.

184 patients are admitted to intensive care.

Among the people confirmed positively, 16,555 were declared cured and discharged from hospital, the GCS informs.