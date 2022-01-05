 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

33,260 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours, 8,029 as first-time recipients

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare

As many as 33,260 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday.

As many as 8,029 people were given the first shot, 4,976 received the second shot, and 20,255 the third booster dose.

According to CNCAV, 15,945,962 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 7,965,720 persons of whom 7,854,008 received the complete vaccination scheme and 2,066,851 were given the third dose.

Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, eight persons experienced side effects - seven had whole-body reactions and one - a local reaction.

As many as 19,743 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 2,154 local and 17,589 systemic side effects.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.