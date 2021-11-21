34 ICU beds available nationwide for COVID-19 patients; 1,573 occupied

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday reported that a number of 34 beds were available in intensive care for COVID-19 patients, nationwide, in addition to those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

On Sunday, according to data in the alerts.ms application, there were a total of 1,702 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients in Romania.

In Bucharest, 390 AICUTI beds are approved for COVID-19 patients.At the national level, there is an operational reserve of 128 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, GCS said. They are activated dynamically where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.According to GCS, 1,573 ICU beds are occupied across the country.At the national level, at this moment, 34 ICU beds are available: nine in Bucharest, one in Bihor County, three in Botosani County, four in Constanta County, four in Harghita County, three in Iasi County, one in Mehedinti County, six in Vaslui County, three in Vrancea County, other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with a SARS-COV-2, GCS reported.According to the same source, work is still underway to operationalize and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds."In the process of operationalization of new ICU beds, emphasis is placed on those intended for people who have certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed with a SARS-CoV-2 infection, because in these cases the patients have serious conditions that may constitute comorbidities and are exposed to a much higher risk," GCS said.