345,150 Pfizer vaccine doses to arrive in Romania on Monday

A new batch of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines - 345,150 doses - will arrive in Romania on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the National Committee of Coordinating Activities regarding Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), the vaccines will be shipped via air, on the Bucharest-Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports.

"Transportation towards the storage centers is ensured by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported in optimal security conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and airtight foil," CNCAV says.

Starting with March 29, 167 new offices have become operational for scheduling those who wish to vaccinate with the vaccine produced by Pfizer / BioNTech, in 13 counties throughout the country and at the level of Bucharest Municipality. The vaccination process itself will begin as of Tuesday, March 23.