 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

349 new cases of COVID-19; 15 casualties

ECDC
Omicron Covid

As many as 349 cases of people who were newly infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours and 15 casualties were reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

"According to the existing data of the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre), on December 26, at 10:00, there were 349 cases registered of people positive with SARS-CoV-2, in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, there were 15 casualties recorded. There have been no previous casualties reported", the GCS specified, informs Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.