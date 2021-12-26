349 new cases of COVID-19; 15 casualties

As many as 349 cases of people who were newly infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours and 15 casualties were reported, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

"According to the existing data of the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre), on December 26, at 10:00, there were 349 cases registered of people positive with SARS-CoV-2, in the last 24 hours. Furthermore, there were 15 casualties recorded. There have been no previous casualties reported", the GCS specified, informs Agerpres.