 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

3.5 earthquake in Arad county, on Monday morning

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred on Monday morning, at 6:25 local time, in Crisana, western Arad county, according to data published by the National Earth Physics and Research-Development Institute (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers near the following cities: 22 km east of Arad, 48 km northeast of Timisoara, 74 km southeast of Bekescsaba (Hungary) and 92 km north of Resita.

Since the beginning of May, 40 earthquakes have occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.7 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, took place on February 14, in southwestern Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.