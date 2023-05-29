3.5 earthquake in Arad county, on Monday morning

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred on Monday morning, at 6:25 local time, in Crisana, western Arad county, according to data published by the National Earth Physics and Research-Development Institute (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 8 kilometers near the following cities: 22 km east of Arad, 48 km northeast of Timisoara, 74 km southeast of Bekescsaba (Hungary) and 92 km north of Resita.

Since the beginning of May, 40 earthquakes have occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.7 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, took place on February 14, in southwestern Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers.AGERPRES