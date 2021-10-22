356 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, plus one previous fatality

As many as 357 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (177 men and 180 women) were reported dead in the last 24 hours, including one earlier fatality, taking the country's death toll to 43,844, shows data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), agerpres reports.

The deceased patients had been hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Bihor, Botosani, Brasov, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Salaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea, Vrancea, and in Bucharest City.

The previously unaccounted fatality occurred in Maramures County in September 2021.Of the 357 deaths, four were in the 30 - 39 years age range, 14 in the 40 - 49 years age range, 40 in the 50 - 59 age range, 78 in the 60 - 69 age range, 128 in the 70 - 79 years age range, and 93 in the 80+ age group.As many as 261 of the recorded deaths were in patients with underlying conditions, 19 deaths had no comorbidities, and for 77 deaths no such conditions have been reported so far.Out of the 357 Covid fatalities, 324 were unvaccinated and 33 were vaccinated. The vaccinated fatalities were aged between 40 and 80+. 27 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, while no such conditions were reported for six fatalities.