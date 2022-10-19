 
     
3.7 - magnitude earthquake in Vrancea County, Wednesday morning

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Wednesday morning at 04:39hrs, EEST, in the Vrancea seismic zone, eastern Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP), told Agerpres.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 115 kilometers.

In October of this year, 20 earthquakes occurred in Romania, with magnitudes ranging between 2 and 4 on the Richter scale.

The most powerful earthquake this year occurred on January 16, 2022 and had a magnitude of 4.4, while last year an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 was recorded on May 26.

