3.7 Richter earthquake on Wednesday afternoon in Buzau County

A weak earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 occurred on Wednesday, at 17:16 local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to information published by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The quake was recorded at a depth of 131 kilometers, near the following cities: 57 km north of Ploiesti, 57 km southeast of Brasov, 112 km north of Bucharest, 128 km northeast of Pitesti, 135 km west of Braila, 135 km south of Bacau, 138 km west of Galati, 170 km east of Sibiu, 177 km north of Ruse, 218 km southwest of Iasi.

In May of this year, ten more earthquakes occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2 and 4.2 degrees. AGERPRES.