3.7M earthquake on Richter scale, in eastern Vrancea

Shutterstock
cutremur seism

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake on Richter occurred on the night of Thursday to Friday, at 00:35 local time, in the eastern Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea County, according to the information published by the National Institute of Research and Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The tremor was recorded at 84 kilometers in-depth, near several cities: Brasov, Bacau, Ploiesti, Galati, Braila, Bucharest, Pitesti, Iasi, Sibiu, Ruse (northern Bulgaria).

In May this year, 12 earthquakes occurred in Romania, ranging from 2 to 4.2M degrees on Richter scale.AGERPRES

