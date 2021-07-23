38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 277 hospitalisations

As many as 277 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 38 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

In Romania, 601 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 449 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 38,542 people are in quarantine at home and 41 in institutional quarantine, Agerpres informs.

In the last 24 hours, 229 COVID-19 related calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 915 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free COVID-19 info line.