3.9-mangnitude tremor hits Buzau County

- A 3.9-magnitude tremor occurred on Wednesday, at 12:07hrs, EEST, in Buzau County, the Vrancea seismic zone, according to information published by the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP).

The earthquake was recorded 20 kilometres deep into the earth, 82 km west of Braila, 85 km west of Galati, 91 km northeast of Ploiesti, 108 km east of Brasov, 125 km south of Bacau and 130 km north of Bucharest.

So far this July, eight earthquakes have hit Romania with magnitudes between 2.4 and 4.1.

The largest earthquake in Romania this year occurred on January 16, 2022, a 4.4-magnitue one, while last year on May 26 a 4.7-magnitue quake was reported. It was also felt in Bucharest City.

AGERPRES