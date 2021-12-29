392 patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in ICU, including seven children

As many as 2,359 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in health facilities, of which 55 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

According to the GCS, 392 patients are currently admitted in the ICU, including 7 children.Of the patients admitted to the ICU, 35 have a certificate attesting to the anti-COVID vaccination.According to the existing data in the application of the alerte.ms, at national level there are 1,320 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, of which 304 in Bucharest.On Romania's territory, 7,870 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 2,483 in institutional isolation. Also, 93.636 people are in home quarantine and 59 in institutional quarantine.