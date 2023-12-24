 
     
4.2-magnitude earthquake in Vrancea County, Sunday morning

cutremur

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on occurred on Sunday morning at 8:06 in the Vrancea seismic zone, Vrancea county, according to information published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development for (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 96.8 kilometres near the following towns:35 km west of Focsani, 59 km north of Buzau, 76 km south-east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 87 km east of Brasov, 95 south-west of Barlad, 98 km north-east of Ploiesti and 99 km south of Bacau.

On Sunday morning there were two more earthquakes in Buzau County, one with a magnitude of 2.7 at 2:14 am and the next of 2.8 at 5:36 am.

Since the beginning of December, there have been 16 earthquakes in Romania, with magnitudes ranging from 2.1 to 4.8 on the Richter scale.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter, occurred on 14 February in Gorj county, at a depth of 6.3 kilometres.

