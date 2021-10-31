427 COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours, including 33 previously unaccounted

Another 427 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including 33 previously unaccounted for, according to data released on Sunday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, agerpres reports.

According to GCS, these are 202 men and 225 women.

As many as 393 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 17 deaths had no comorbidities, and for 17 deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.Out of the 427 patients who died, 386 were unvaccinated and 41 were vaccinated. The 41 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; 40 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one death.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 47,751 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.