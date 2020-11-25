43 migrants found hidden in trucks or cargo terminal at border with Hungary

Border policemen discovered 43 migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan who were attempting to illegally exit the country through western Arad county, hidden in three trucks or in the cargo terminal at Curtici.

At the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac II a freight truck with two Turkish drivers transporting metallic parts from Turkey to the Netherlands was checked.

"Inside the freight truck, hidden in the cargo compartment, 28 citizens from Iraq and Syria were discovered, of whom 26 adults, with ages between 19 and 38 years old, and two minors, aged 16 and 17," reads a press release sent, on Wednesday, by the Arad Border Police.

Later, in the same border crossing point, another two trucks were checked, driven by two Romanians, border policemen finding within ten migrants from Afghanistan, of whom two are minors. The drivers were transporting paper and tires to Hungary and Italy, respectively, and declared that they have no knowledge how the foreigners entered the vehicles they were driving.

Furthermore, following up on received information, the border policemen in the Curtici Sector discovered five migrants from Afghanistan, in a trailer in the cargo terminal.

The migrants are under investigation for infringing the regime of the state border, while the truck drivers are investigated for trafficking migrants.