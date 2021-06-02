43-year-old Romanian, wanted nationally and internationally, was found and detained in Latina, Italy

A 43-year-old man, wanted nationally and internationally, was found and detained in the Italian town of Latina.He evaded the pre-trial arrest warrant issued against him, for committing the crimes of attempting to determine a murder, respectively non-compliance with the arms and ammunition regime.
"Investigations revealed that on September 10, 2019, the man allegedly tried to persuade other people to shoot a journalist from an online publication as revenge for the compromising articles written by the media representative at his address", informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent on Wednesday to agerpres.
He also allegedly handed over to a person, in order to use in aggression, a firearm, in working order, and promised that, in the event of fulfilling his request, he would financially reward the aggressors and he would have given away the gun.
The man was detained, and the extradition procedure was initiated in favor of the Romanian authorities.
"The investigative activities were carried out by the policemen of the Criminal Investigations Directorate and of the Criminal Investigation Service within the Timis County Police Inspectorate," the same source shows.
The exchange of data with the Italian authorities was carried out through the SIRENE Romania Office, respectively the Office of the Italian Internal Affairs Attaché.