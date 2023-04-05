 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

44.2 pct of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu, Brasov counties, March 27-April 2 week

premiumtimesng.com
covid-19

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of March 27 - April 2, 44.2 percent of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu and Brasov.

In the reporting period, 6,904 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected persons were registered and 59 deaths of COVID-19 patients, 30 men and 29 women, were reported.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 46.1 percent of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 51.9 percent were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

More than a third (35.7 percent) of deaths were recorded last week in Bucharest and in the counties of Bistrita Nasaud, Galati, Suceava and Bacau. 61.9 percent of deaths were among unvaccinated people.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5 percent of all deaths have been among people over 60 years old and 54.7 percent among men.

Of those who died, 93.8 percent had at least one associated comorbidity. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.