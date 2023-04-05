44.2 pct of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu, Brasov counties, March 27-April 2 week

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed that, in the week of March 27 - April 2, 44.2 percent of COVID-19 cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu and Brasov.

In the reporting period, 6,904 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infected persons were registered and 59 deaths of COVID-19 patients, 30 men and 29 women, were reported.

According to the weekly surveillance report, 46.1 percent of confirmed cases were in people who had not been vaccinated against COVID.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, 51.9 percent were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last dose.

More than a third (35.7 percent) of deaths were recorded last week in Bucharest and in the counties of Bistrita Nasaud, Galati, Suceava and Bacau. 61.9 percent of deaths were among unvaccinated people.

According to INSP, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, 86.5 percent of all deaths have been among people over 60 years old and 54.7 percent among men.

Of those who died, 93.8 percent had at least one associated comorbidity. AGERPRES