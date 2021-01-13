4,424 new cases of COVID-19, over 32,000 tests done in past 24 hours

A number of 4,424 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following 32,000 nation-wide tests, said the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday.

These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, GCS informs.

Until Wednesday, throughout Romania's territory, there were 681,932 cases confirmed with the new coronavirus. Of these, 610,122 people were declared cured.

At a national level, until this time, there were 5,077,520 RT-PCR tests done and 23,872 quick antigen tests.

In the last 24 hours, there were 28,361 RT-PCR tests done (18,552 based on the case and protocol definition and 9,809 on demand) and 4,476 quick antigenic tests.

Furthermore, since the last information made by the GCS, there were 231 previously processed cases in the last 24 hours and sent until January 13.