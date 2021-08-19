450K anti-COVID vaccine doses, humanitarian aid for Republic of Korea (gov't decision)

The Government has approved, in its Thursday sitting, a decision regarding the granting of humanitarian aid, to the Republic of Korea, consisting of 450,000 doses of Moderna anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release of the Health Ministry, transport will be ensured, depending on a case-by-case scenario by the Korean side or by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, through TAROM National Company, and will be coordinated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, through the Emergency Situations Department - the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Korean authorities and the European Commission, depending on the case, Agerpres informs.