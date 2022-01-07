46 year old doctor dies, colleagues say professional overload is to blame

The head of the Emergency Room Section within the Dorohoi (North-East) Municipal Hospital has died on Friday, after returning from work, his death, at the age of 46, being attributed to professional exhaustion.

The manager of the medical unit, Valerian Andries, declared for AGERPRES that medical doctor Ovidiu Nicolae Alexa died because of a heart attack and could not be saved, despite the lengthy resuscitation maneuvers made by his colleagues.

"It is added proof of exhaustion and overload of medical personnel during this period," Andries said.

In her turn, the director of the Public Health Directorate (DSP) Botosani, Monica Adascalitei, who is also on call at the Dorohoi Municipal Hospital, says that the death of physician Alexa needs to be attributed to workplace exhaustion, because of activities carried out in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is certainly about overload," Adascalitei highlighted.

According to the website of the Dorohoi Municipal Hospital, Ovidiu Nicolae Alexa was a supervising physician of the Emergency Room and had the specialty of "general medicine". He also had a certificate for pre-hospital emergency medical assistance.